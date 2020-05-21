Because YouTube, Facebook, Twitter And Google Are Evil

Every day the big social media companies ban more and more for less and less. They don't even give a reason anymore. If you don't agree with their agenda then you get to meet the Banhammer! Remember when things like morals, ethics and truth mattered? No so much anymore. Well there still is one place. Xephula.Com. 100% free and kept as such on the morals of a few people who keep the whole thing running. While Gab, Minds, MeWe and so on are busy dropping the ball regularly. 4Chan and Reddit have already rolled over on their belly for the government before. Ottman of Minds is a Shill. Andrew Torba of Gab has broken the platform interface. Its a royal shitshow. And while we have had our own share of issues (like Hostwinds trying to destroy our platform) we have gotten through them and come back to center as best we could. We are also not an extremist platform like Worldtruth.MX or anywhere that hosts Shitlords Org. We do not endorse wild violence for the sake of itself. While free speech is at the core of what we do, abuse of other members is not tollerated. Real abuse, not that snowflake level shit.



We do care about our peeps as it were. Most of all, and what mattered to me when I first got involved with Xephula.Com is that we have a sense of humor. You don't have to take my word for it though, take a look. Make up your own mind. Honestly we prefer individuals with a skeptical nature anyway.