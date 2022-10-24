The End-Time War

May 29th, 2022
Until Jesus returns, Satan has dominion over the earth which he obtained through mankind's sin. Though we long to see immediate justice in this life, it's important to hold fast to the Lord God and trust in His timing. His Word is true, we will prevail and be victorious in Jesus Christ.
"And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits." Daniel 11:32
