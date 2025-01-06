Bill Gates Develops Tech to Force Jab Humanity with Bird Flu mRNA 'With or Without Consent'

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.





- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com





- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet





According to his inner circle, Gates believes he’s discovered the ultimate “solution” to vaccinate every single person on the planet—whether they consent or not.





His weapon of choice? A new bird flu vaccine powered by mRNA technology, a so-called miracle that critics warn could bring about mass depopulation and leave humanity enslaved by a ruthless global elite.





But how does Gates plan to deliver this controversial vaccine to a world where trust in him is at an all-time low? And more disturbingly, how advanced is this plan?





This video contains critical information that must be digested and shared far and wide so we can stop their evil plans in their tracks.







