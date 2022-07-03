Man Recognizes Himself as the Rebirth a 1920s Movie Actress

Part 4 of 4. We finish our Meetup after Buddy left. At 11:00 Glen turns on his camera so we can see him for the first time. He describes an amazing experience of using Netflix to watch a 1929 movie with Louise Brooks on the beach. Glen later left a comment, "Louise Brooks wasn't the lifetime I might have experienced, but a young female dancer that had a bit part, later in the movie, named Claire. It was a beach scene that lasted around 30 seconds." I picked this sexy 1954 photo of from the story:



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Robert Mitchum and the topless starlet

Publicity-hungry starlet Simone Silva took her top off during a photo shoot with Hollywood star Robert Mitchum and briefly made global headlines during an infamous incident at the 1954 festival.

The British B-movie actress and glamor model turned up on the Croisette looking for exposure and was quickly crowned “Miss Festival” by organizers who set the photo shoot up for her on the beach.

“The photographers got down on their knees to plead with me to take the top off,” she was quoted as saying in Ohio newspaper, The Daily Reporter.

She did, removing her flimsy scarf top and cuddling up to Robert Mitchum, in just a grass skirt and covering her breasts with her hands. In the ensuing scrum three photographers fell into the Mediterranean, a fourth broke his ankle and another suffered a fractured elbow.

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When, I produced this video, I thought that Glen said that the name of the actress was Louise Brooks so I decided to use a photo of her instead of the clickbait of the breasts in my thumbnail. But, seven photos of Louise Brooks were unusable because of the file type. I assume that is to prevent people from copying photos. I took that as a sign, right or wrong, or maybe I didn't want to spend any more time on this one video. So then, I just used Simone Silva's breasts. I hope it increases my hits and leads to more subscribers and more donations, because I barely get enough donations to get by......................Ha ha ha!..............LOL...!!!