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BANNED OFF YOUTUBE " UKRAINE ON FIRE " FILM BY OLIVER STONE - 90 MINS - 360P (MIRRORED)
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746 views • March 14, 2022
BANNED OFF YOUTUBE " UKRAINE ON FIRE " FILM BY OLIVER STONE - 90 MINS - 360P (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel 1984equals1776 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVzbwqhUfbTD/
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
I do not own, or claim to own any content in this video. This video, art or images is posted for non-profit purposes. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel 1984equals1776 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVzbwqhUfbTD/
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
I do not own, or claim to own any content in this video. This video, art or images is posted for non-profit purposes. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
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