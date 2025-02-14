Slovak MEP on his participation in the upcoming negotiations with Russia

Slovak MEP Luboš Blaha on participation in the upcoming negotiations with Russia.

EU to continue imposing sanctions against Russia in energy sector despite US plans and intentions – European Commission

Macron demanded that Europe "strengthen its independence" from the US in order to continue supporting Ukraine, the Financial Times reports.

Macron also called the change in US foreign policy an "electric shock."

Macron believes that Europe's "vulnerable points" are its dependence on the United States in security matters and on Russia in the energy sector.

Scholz declared the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine a "dictatorial peace" and demanded the introduction of a state of emergency in Germany:

Trump has started negotiations with Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This is not unexpected for us. And yet these events and proposals require a clear, fast and decisive positioning of Europe. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukrainians and nothing about Europe without Europeans.

Peace must be long-term and must ensure Ukraine's sovereignty. That is why a dictatorial peace will never receive our support. After all, in addition to the question of how to ensure a just peace in Ukraine, this is also about fundamental questions of European security and the future of the transatlantic alliance. We must do everything possible to ensure that there is never a war in Germany again.

I know that these are unusual and undoubtedly worrying words for many from the Federal Chancellor. But in this situation, this statement is part of the truth. Because today we are talking about war and peace in Europe. For Europe to be and remain an equal ally of the United States, we must do much more. For our security, so that we can continue to live in peace. And I have made proposals on how this can be done.

First, we need debt brake reform to ensure that we do not invest in our security and defense.

Secondly, the Bundestag must decide as soon as possible that the war in Ukraine and its serious consequences for the security of Germany and Europe are classified as a state of emergency in accordance with Article 115(2) of the Basic Law. This means that our support for Ukraine, which is now more important than ever, is no longer dependent on other tasks that our state owes to its citizens.