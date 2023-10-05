Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - More Mass Deaths From Covid Kill Shots Still To Come!

MIRRORED from
AUG 17, 2023
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has had her medical licence suspended by the Board for “not complying” with their directives… except they refuse to tell her what the elusive “directives” actually are.
As one of the earliest doctors to speak out about the mass deaths we would see as a result of the COVID injections, Dr. Tenpenny is still sharing truth fearlessly, stating the worst is still to come.
