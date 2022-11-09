Dream Elements - Characters, the figure they portray

Characters can represent the figure they are portrayed in the dream. For example; a mother - nurturing motherly aspect or a police officer - self-policing aspect Characters can also represent characteristic traits or phases of life or situations as shown in 2 previous videos.
https://youtu.be/MBz-MW5_WNg
https://youtu.be/lQAd4mZbV-w
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.