Dream Elements - Characters, the figure they portray

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Characters can represent the figure they are portrayed in the dream. For example; a mother - nurturing motherly aspect or a police officer - self-policing aspect Characters can also represent characteristic traits or phases of life or situations as shown in 2 previous videos.
https://youtu.be/MBz-MW5_WNg
https://youtu.be/lQAd4mZbV-w