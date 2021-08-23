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Woke Capitalism: How Huge Corporations Demonstrate Status by Endorsing Political Radicalism
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11 views • August 23, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Dave and Sam discuss the idea of “woke capitalism”. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/woke-capitalism-how-huge-corporations-demonstrate-status-by-endorsing-political-radicalism
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs45
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
It’s a rather strange claim of the American far left that their interests are opposed to that of corporate America, because there’s virtually no evidence to support it. Quite the contrary: During the wave of Black Lives Matter rioting that took place during the early summer of 2020, American corporations marched in lockstep. Not only did they use social media to swear fealty to this political movement, but they also made massive internal changes in conformity with BLM propaganda.
It’s called “woke capitalism” and while it’s not necessarily new, it’s certainly more prevalent than it ever has been. The term itself was coined by conservative editorial writer Ross Douthat in 2018. He succinctly summed up what woke capitalism is: superficial nods toward cultural leftism that allow the company to do what it really exists to do – make money.
You might be confused or think that there’s something ironic or askew about major corporations backing supposed “rebel” ideologies. However, this stems from a very surface understanding of the topic. When we delve deeper into it, the motivation for large corporations siding with ostensibly “anti-capitalist” groups will come clearly into focus.
You can read the full article “Woke Capitalism: How Huge Corporations Demonstrate Status by Endorsing Political Radicalism” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Woke Capitalism: How Huge Corporations Demonstrate Status by Endorsing Political Radicalism: https://ammo.com/articles/woke-capitalism-how-huge-corporations-demonstrate-status-by-endorsing-political-radicalism
- Cultural Marxism's Origins: How the Disciples of an Obscure Italian Linguist Subverted America: https://ammo.com/articles/cultural-marxism-gramsci-how-disciples-of-gramscian-marxism-subverted-america
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #WokeCapitalism #Wokeness
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs45
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
It’s a rather strange claim of the American far left that their interests are opposed to that of corporate America, because there’s virtually no evidence to support it. Quite the contrary: During the wave of Black Lives Matter rioting that took place during the early summer of 2020, American corporations marched in lockstep. Not only did they use social media to swear fealty to this political movement, but they also made massive internal changes in conformity with BLM propaganda.
It’s called “woke capitalism” and while it’s not necessarily new, it’s certainly more prevalent than it ever has been. The term itself was coined by conservative editorial writer Ross Douthat in 2018. He succinctly summed up what woke capitalism is: superficial nods toward cultural leftism that allow the company to do what it really exists to do – make money.
You might be confused or think that there’s something ironic or askew about major corporations backing supposed “rebel” ideologies. However, this stems from a very surface understanding of the topic. When we delve deeper into it, the motivation for large corporations siding with ostensibly “anti-capitalist” groups will come clearly into focus.
You can read the full article “Woke Capitalism: How Huge Corporations Demonstrate Status by Endorsing Political Radicalism” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Woke Capitalism: How Huge Corporations Demonstrate Status by Endorsing Political Radicalism: https://ammo.com/articles/woke-capitalism-how-huge-corporations-demonstrate-status-by-endorsing-political-radicalism
- Cultural Marxism's Origins: How the Disciples of an Obscure Italian Linguist Subverted America: https://ammo.com/articles/cultural-marxism-gramsci-how-disciples-of-gramscian-marxism-subverted-america
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #WokeCapitalism #Wokeness
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