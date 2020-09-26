Self Running 40kW 40,000 Watt Fuelless Generator 2 of 3 [witts.ws]

Longer and more detailed 2.3kW demonstration of the 40kW WITTS Fuelless Generator. This device, once started, requires no input of fuel whatsoever and derives it's power from the quantum field.

This is only one example of numerous technologies ready to be manufactured to help the earth and its people.



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This is not a trick or slight of hand in any way, there are no hidden wires or power sources being used other than what you see in the video. This technology is real and currently in use by W.I.T.T.S. Please see our website www.witts.ws for more information on how to bring this technology to be readily available!



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