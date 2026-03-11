The Mar-a-Lago Creature's Song

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Down by the water, a grumpy creature hoards his golden glow, shouting "Mine!" and drawing crooked borders. He stacks toy coins, threatening to rattle harbors if his rules aren't followed. But children on the shoreline whisper a different tune: "Sharing helps all gardens grow." Will the Creature from Mar-a-Lago ever learn to let things flow?