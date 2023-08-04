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Boston's Raising of the Christian Flag - Freedom Alive® Ep56
Liberty Counsel
Liberty Counsel
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20 views • August 04, 2023

The city of Boston is known as the “Cradle of Liberty.” But Boston officials made the mistake of censoring the Christian flag in the bedrock of America’s Judeo-Christian heritage. After four losses at the courts, God used this case in a tremendous unanimous victory at the Supreme Court. On August 3, 2022, the Christian flag was finally raised on the flagpole at the Boston City Hall Plaza! On this episode of Liberty Counsel’s TV program, Freedom Alive™, Liberty Counsel’s Vice President of Media Holly Meade joins Mat Staver to discuss the exciting details of this historic day.-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered September 25, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

Keywords
censorshipreligious freedommat staverboston flagchristian flag
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