Violent clashes erupt in Lyon as France gripped by 11th round of pension protests
Thousands took to the streets of Lyon to join an 11th round of nationwide protests against President Macron’s pension reforms. Police fired tear gas, while demonstrators threw rocks and sticks at the officers.
