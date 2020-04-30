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#WarRoomShow HR1: New Documents Prove Deep State Collusion & Treason In Regards To Mike Flynn Case
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17 views • April 30, 2020
Docs show FBI, led by former Director Comey, was out to get General Flynn and President Trump – share this link to spread the word!
We break down how the FBI laid out a perjury trap for former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn
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We break down how the FBI laid out a perjury trap for former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCYE8lr4JYilfPxHlcGAzn-w
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
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