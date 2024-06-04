ORCHARD TOUR one year later...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's take a walk in the woods, along the ridge line near our home in the Brushy Mountains of Moravian Falls North Carolina. Last year we planted about 100 fruit trees and berry bushes with a wide variety of fruit ranging from apple, cherry, peaches, plums, pears, figs, paw paw, almonds, pecans, raspberry, blackberries, blueberries, elderberries and much more.