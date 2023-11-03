Create New Account
J6 Political Hostages - Sumrall, Goodwyn, Trump
StopHate.com
David Sumrall, Daniel Goodwyn, and Donald Trump know the right word. Hostage. This is one of the worst moments in American history. We have American citizens being held as Political Hostages in prisons all over the country. Words matter, and people who know the truth call J6ers Political HOSTAGES.


3/13/22

https://wdfp.podbean.com/e/cowboy-logic-031322-david-sumrall-stophatecom-part-1-of-2/


3/14/23

https://rumble.com/v2d6obg-j6er-daniel-goodwyn-on-tucker-carlson.html


10/26/23

https://www.meidastouch.com/news/trump-referred-to-imprisoned-january-6th-rioters-as-hostages


11/2/23

https://rumble.com/v3sid85-president-donald-j.-trump-delivers-remarks-in-houston-texas-11223.html


https://StopHate.com/mash/how-in-america

