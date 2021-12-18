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WHEN I BROUGHT IT TO THE BACK OF THE LAB 3 MINS LATER THIS WAS MY FINDING !
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935 views • December 18, 2021
Description HerbalGurl
I drew this blood on a patient the other day and noticed the flow had slowed down significantly when I was on the second tube. When I brought it to the back of the lab 3 mins later this was my finding ! Normally it takes blood 30 mins to clot in an SST tube...not 3!!!
I drew this blood on a patient the other day and noticed the flow had slowed down significantly when I was on the second tube. When I brought it to the back of the lab 3 mins later this was my finding ! Normally it takes blood 30 mins to clot in an SST tube...not 3!!!
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