Biblical Revival-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 24 2023

2023 has been a year in which we have heard lots of stories about revival breaking out in various schools and places, and some have been calling it a 'great move of the Spirit', and an 'outpouring from God'. But when we look at what constitutes these revivals, and then read what our King James Bibles have to say about where revival comes from, we see a different picture developing. Josiah was eight years old when he began to reign, as the Bible tells us, and he reigned for 31 years in Jerusalem. He tried to do what was right in the sight of the LORD, and walked after David, the greatest king Israel ever had. One day, long after the word of the LORD had fallen by the wayside, Hilkiah the high priest found a copy of the book of the law, and delivered it to the king. King Josiah reads it, perhaps for the first time, and immediately knows what the problem is, and more important, what the solution is. He commands the words he has found to be read to all Israel, and after they have been read, that the people would do according to what they had just heard. Paul says "So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God." in Romans 10:17. My message today is on religious revival versus biblical revival, and when I am through you will know exactly what real revival is, and how you can have it. Also, we will be observing the Lord's Supper at the end of this Sunday Service, so remember your grape juice and matzos!

