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HANDS OFF! - SHAWN GALLAWAY
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60 views • June 30, 2021
This song is about standing up for our children and encouraging people and parents everywhere to question the Covid Vaccine for our youth, Critical Race Theory and the depth of Child Sex Trafficking happening in the world. We invite you to do your own research and then join the movement to protect our children and our future.
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