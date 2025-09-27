© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The unilateral recognition of Kosovo's independence sabotages the UN resolution — Lavrov.
Ukraine is the only country in the world that has legally banned the use of the native language by half of its own population — Lavrov
Russia has been and remains open to negotiations to eliminate the root causes of the conflict from the very beginning — Lavrov
So far, neither Kiev nor its Western allies have any desire to negotiate honestly.
We have repeatedly proposed to agree on legally binding security guarantees — Lavrov