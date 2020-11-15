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NEW MOON IN SCORPIO November 15, 2020 Mercury in Scorpio, Mars Direct in Aries Astrology Horoscope
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18 views • November 15, 2020
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Visit http://www.SymbolicLiving.com For More Horoscopes, Weekly TarotScopes Every Monday and Monthly TarotScopes +Astrology for Each Zodiac Sign.
Jupiter Conjunct Pluto in Capricorn November 12, 2020 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJSdlsbaggs
Mercury in Scorpio (Retrograde and Direct) since November 10, 2020 - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/28/mercury-retrograde-in-scorpio-october-13-2020/
Mars Direct in Aries since November 13, 2020 - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/11/06/mars-stations-direct-in-aries-november-2020/
Mars Retrograde in Aries September 9 to November 13, 2020 - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/06/26/mars-in-aries/
If you like my work here I appreciate your positive support. I have a paypal account: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/symbolicliving
#november2020 #newmoon #astrology
All Content from this channel is for entertainment purposes only.
Visit http://www.SymbolicLiving.com For More Horoscopes, Weekly TarotScopes Every Monday and Monthly TarotScopes +Astrology for Each Zodiac Sign.
Jupiter Conjunct Pluto in Capricorn November 12, 2020 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJSdlsbaggs
Mercury in Scorpio (Retrograde and Direct) since November 10, 2020 - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/28/mercury-retrograde-in-scorpio-october-13-2020/
Mars Direct in Aries since November 13, 2020 - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/11/06/mars-stations-direct-in-aries-november-2020/
Mars Retrograde in Aries September 9 to November 13, 2020 - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/06/26/mars-in-aries/
If you like my work here I appreciate your positive support. I have a paypal account: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/symbolicliving
#november2020 #newmoon #astrology
All Content from this channel is for entertainment purposes only.
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