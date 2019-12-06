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Guus Berkhout (CLIMATEL) Debunks Climate Alarmism in Madrid During COP25 (MIRRORED)
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61 views • December 06, 2019
Guus Berkhout (CLIMATEL) Debunks Climate Alarmism in Madrid During COP25 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Heartland Institute at:=
https://youtu.be/tlxxTv7k71s
Recorded in Madrid, Spain, the site of the UN's COP25. Guus Berkhout, Founder of the Global Climate Intelligence Group, joins The Heartland Institute to promote real climate science during the United Nations' COP25.
Watch all FIVE HOURS of Heartland's Climate Realist Forum RECORDED LIVE from Madrid at the link below.
https://youtu.be/a3W8EVEEKQ8
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Heartland Institute at:=
https://youtu.be/tlxxTv7k71s
Recorded in Madrid, Spain, the site of the UN's COP25. Guus Berkhout, Founder of the Global Climate Intelligence Group, joins The Heartland Institute to promote real climate science during the United Nations' COP25.
Watch all FIVE HOURS of Heartland's Climate Realist Forum RECORDED LIVE from Madrid at the link below.
https://youtu.be/a3W8EVEEKQ8
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