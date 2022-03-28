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Ukraine anti-aircraft missile platform hiding in industrial park destroyed by drone strike
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175 views • March 28, 2022
RT.
A Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile platform was destroyed by an unmanned aerial vehicle, as seen in footage published by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The air defense platform was located in an industrial park on the northern outskirts of Kiev.
The S-300 missile system is one of the world’s most powerful anti-aircraft missile systems, and is operated by both Russian and NATO forces.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy8q4b-ukraine-anti-aircraft-missile-platform-hiding-in-industrial-park-destroyed-.html
A Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile platform was destroyed by an unmanned aerial vehicle, as seen in footage published by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The air defense platform was located in an industrial park on the northern outskirts of Kiev.
The S-300 missile system is one of the world’s most powerful anti-aircraft missile systems, and is operated by both Russian and NATO forces.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy8q4b-ukraine-anti-aircraft-missile-platform-hiding-in-industrial-park-destroyed-.html
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