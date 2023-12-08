Eating fermented foods for your optimal gut health

#Adrian, #fermentedFoods

Making and eating fermented foods can provide you with some amazing health benefits including optimal gut health. When I started on my journey with fermented foods in the past I had no idea just how easy it was to make them myself. Making your own results in far more nutritious food than store bought fermented foods.





Linda is incredibly passionate about fermented foods and shares a wealth of her knowledge and encourages you to try for yourself. As well as offering support and help via contact on her website, where you can also buy her delicious ferments if you don't want to have a go yourself.





I cannot imagine ever not having fermented foods as a very important mainstay of my health protocols. I hope you can enjoy learning about them and making your own for you and your loved ones.



Here is an affiliate link to Donna Schwenk's book on fermenting that I found to be so very useful:

https://amzn.to/488giNF





You can reach Linda via her website: www.livfoods.co.uk



