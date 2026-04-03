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The Getty Museum has at least 6 basement levels that are larger than the area of the entire museum campus. $12 billion to build they say.
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
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The Getty Museum has at least 6 basement levels that are larger than the area of the entire museum campus. $12 billion to build they say...

Underground design one mile underneath the Getty Center . Requieres baseground for the transportation of art. Connections to the Squirball Cultural Center 3.32 miles North; East to the UCLA 1.75 miles, and to the Getty Villa 5.70 miles West.  https://getty-transit-core.base44.app/

The bunker is one mile deep, with 6 major levels, and several sub levels as large as a city each. This has connection to all of LA, Orange, and SB counties. It connects via high speed tube train to Catalina Island to the west, and Edwards AFB, China Lake, Tonapah, etc, etc etc.... Children go in but they don't come out, unless they are kids that are on TV, like mousekateers. EVERY child star goes under this place to have fluids taken. The lowest level is where the most horrible Satanic rituals take place, they make even a Satanist squeamish. UCLA, USC, FBI, city hall, music center, Disneyland, etc, etc, all connected by tunnels with trams and elevators. Club 33 in Disneyland, the Mark Taper Forum in LA. Almost every old building has tunnels that eventually connect. These tunnels can be very old, or made recently. Playboy mansion, Lookout mtn, (Jared Leto's house) Brad Pitt's house, and on, and on... the Skirbal center in LA.. how hard is this to prove, they can't hide all the entrances. Only the Government has the power to do that!! Get the picture yet? IT IS THE GOVERNMENT DOING THIS

# occupy the getty

http://stevendkelley.com

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

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skirbal centerlax international airporthollywood satanists that talk about the getty bunker
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