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GREEN SMOOTHIE BOWL RECIPE | MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL
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206 views • April 19, 2022
GREEN SMOOTHIE BOWL | Matcha Mango
How to make a THICK (green) MATCHA MANGO smoothie bowl at home - using only 4 ingredients! One of our favourite tips to getting a thick smoothie bowl is using frozen coconut milk cubes!
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups frozen mango
2-3 frozen coconut milk cubes
1-2 tsp Matcha powder
¼ cup oat milk (or milk of choice)
METHOD:
Make sure you have ALL frozen fruit
Add the mango to the base of your high powered blender (since they’re not as hard as pineapple)
Next add the coconut milk cubes
Add a small splash of milk (of choice) (start with ~¼ cup, you can always add more)
Slowly increase the speed of your blender
If you blender has tamper, now’s the time to use it
Blend until smooth, creamy & cloud-like!
Serve in your favorite bowl and top with toppings of choice
ENJOY :)
How to make a THICK (green) MATCHA MANGO smoothie bowl at home - using only 4 ingredients! One of our favourite tips to getting a thick smoothie bowl is using frozen coconut milk cubes!
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups frozen mango
2-3 frozen coconut milk cubes
1-2 tsp Matcha powder
¼ cup oat milk (or milk of choice)
METHOD:
Make sure you have ALL frozen fruit
Add the mango to the base of your high powered blender (since they’re not as hard as pineapple)
Next add the coconut milk cubes
Add a small splash of milk (of choice) (start with ~¼ cup, you can always add more)
Slowly increase the speed of your blender
If you blender has tamper, now’s the time to use it
Blend until smooth, creamy & cloud-like!
Serve in your favorite bowl and top with toppings of choice
ENJOY :)
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