Loa arrepentidos: Programa con soluciones y opciones

Vídeo CENSURADO en YouTube sobre los efectos y soluciones para los inoculados.
Hablamos con la Dra. Blanca Lario, el NaturópatanSergio Jose Luis Castañares, y en el psicólogo Luis Arribas.
