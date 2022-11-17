Create New Account
Loa arrepentidos: Programa con soluciones y opciones
Vídeo CENSURADO en YouTube sobre los efectos y soluciones para los inoculados.

Hablamos con la Dra. Blanca Lario, el NaturópatanSergio Jose Luis Castañares, y en el psicólogo Luis Arribas.

¿Nos invitas a un café? ☕️☕️☕️

Nuestro canal no está monetizado… ese es el precio que pagamos por la libertad de expresión 🤪

Si te gusta lo que hacemos y quieres apoyarnos, nos puedes invitar a un café!!! ☕️

Gracias 🙏🏻 por estar ahí 


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/flippityflop


vacunaspandemiacoronaviruscovidsarscov2plandemiainoculados

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
