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53) 5G APOCALYPSE HARDWARE CRIME UNCOVERED (mirror)
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394 views • June 16, 2021
5G APOCALYPSE HARDWARE CRIME UNCOVERED (mirror) | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 30/08/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88wJNs4fydM
Mirror and full credits to ANTHONY STEELE.:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4D4d6-YBRn0
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/markanthonysteele
Mark Steele is a weapons expert and a tireless campaigner against 5G, a lone voice opposing the rollout of 5G in Gateshead, England.
It is explosive. Please everyone, everyone must wear blue-light blocking glasses when these LED lights are on.
Shared from and subscribe to:
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
Mirror and full credits to ANTHONY STEELE.:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4D4d6-YBRn0
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/markanthonysteele
Mark Steele is a weapons expert and a tireless campaigner against 5G, a lone voice opposing the rollout of 5G in Gateshead, England.
It is explosive. Please everyone, everyone must wear blue-light blocking glasses when these LED lights are on.
Shared from and subscribe to:
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
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