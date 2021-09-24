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Protests Across Germany - September 24th, 2021
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1192 views • September 27, 2021
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These rallies / protests may be for climate change, rather than for freedom and anti-covid measures. Notice the signs in Hamburg #AlleFursKlima - All For Our Climate, and #unitedforclimate. Similar signs are also visible in the Cologne clip.
Reposted from an instagram channel.
Author: t.me/AnonymeCitoyen
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Website Hosting for Free Speech Conservatives, Christians, and Patriots visit: https://www.tekie.io
See what the news is silent about.
These rallies / protests may be for climate change, rather than for freedom and anti-covid measures. Notice the signs in Hamburg #AlleFursKlima - All For Our Climate, and #unitedforclimate. Similar signs are also visible in the Cologne clip.
Reposted from an instagram channel.
Author: t.me/AnonymeCitoyen
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Website Hosting for Free Speech Conservatives, Christians, and Patriots visit: https://www.tekie.io
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