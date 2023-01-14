https://gettr.com/post/p24zd9bc7ea
01/11/2023 The CCP's sudden announcement of military exercises near Taiwan raised tensions. Recently, Taiwan bluntly stated how it would respond to the Communist regime's provocations, which followed a visit by a European country to the sovereign island.
01/11/2023 中共突然宣布在台湾附近进行军事演习，引发紧张局势。最近，台湾直言不讳地表示将如何应对中共政权的挑衅，这是在某欧洲国家访问这个主权岛屿之后发生的。
