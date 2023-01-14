Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
01/11/2023 ‎The CCP's sudden announcement of military exercises near Taiwan raised tensions
13 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p24zd9bc7ea

01/11/2023 ‎The CCP's sudden announcement of military exercises near Taiwan raised tensions. Recently, Taiwan bluntly stated how it would respond to the Communist regime's provocations, which followed a visit by a European country to the sovereign island.


01/11/2023 ‎中共突然宣布在台湾附近进行军事演习，引发紧张局势。最近，台湾直言不讳地表示将如何应对中共政权的挑衅，这是在某欧洲国家访问这个主权岛屿之后发生的。

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket