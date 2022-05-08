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EntertheStars: Trumps Warp Speed Into the Satanic Chakra New Age! (Documentary) [07.05.2022]
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47 views • May 08, 2022
5 historical (2021) epic videos edited into a 2 hour documentary about Warp Speed Into the Chakra New Age...
Links:
Operation Warp Speed (OWS)—a partnership between the Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Defense (DOD)—aimed to help accelerate the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-21-319
https://media.defense.gov/2020/Aug/12/2002475961/-1/-1/1/WARP-SPEED-VACCINE-TIMELINE.PDF
https://www.niaid.nih.gov/grants-contracts/what-operation-warp-speed
https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus-lpha/pdf/fact-sheet-operation-warp-speed.pdf
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+warp+speed&;t=h_&ia=web
Warp Speed (TV Movie 1981) - IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0134204/
3,756 views Premiered 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bpGmd-5b1oo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Links:
Operation Warp Speed (OWS)—a partnership between the Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Defense (DOD)—aimed to help accelerate the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-21-319
https://media.defense.gov/2020/Aug/12/2002475961/-1/-1/1/WARP-SPEED-VACCINE-TIMELINE.PDF
https://www.niaid.nih.gov/grants-contracts/what-operation-warp-speed
https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus-lpha/pdf/fact-sheet-operation-warp-speed.pdf
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+warp+speed&;t=h_&ia=web
Warp Speed (TV Movie 1981) - IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0134204/
3,756 views Premiered 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bpGmd-5b1oo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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