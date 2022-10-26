Learn to Back Down Graciously in Face of the Opposition.

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58 If someone brings a lawsuit against you and takes you to court, do your best to settle the dispute before you get to court. If you don't, you will be dragged before the judge, who will hand you over to the police, and you will be put in jail. 59 There you will stay, I tell you, until you pay the last penny of your fine.” Luke 12:58-59