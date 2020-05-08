© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plandemic Part 1 Dr Judy Mikovits A woman of Faith and Courage
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
188 views • May 08, 2020
Dr. Judy Anne Mikovits is an American researcher.
Dr. Judy A. Mikovits earned her BA in chemistry with a specialization in biology from the University of Virginia in 1980 and her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her 35-year quest to understand and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development.
A must watch for anyone for wants to know what is going on in our World with regard to Vaccines and the Current CoronaVirus COVID-19 and why this is the time to spread this information far and wide. I would recommend that you purchase The TRUTH about Vaccines 2020 by TY and Charlene Bollinger as they interview over 30 experts on this subject including Dr Judy Mikovits. The 9 Part documentary gives you a great foundation on the science of vaccines and why so e of them are not safe. The link is https://go.thetruthaboutvaccines.com/
Dr. Judy A. Mikovits earned her BA in chemistry with a specialization in biology from the University of Virginia in 1980 and her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her 35-year quest to understand and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development.
A must watch for anyone for wants to know what is going on in our World with regard to Vaccines and the Current CoronaVirus COVID-19 and why this is the time to spread this information far and wide. I would recommend that you purchase The TRUTH about Vaccines 2020 by TY and Charlene Bollinger as they interview over 30 experts on this subject including Dr Judy Mikovits. The 9 Part documentary gives you a great foundation on the science of vaccines and why so e of them are not safe. The link is https://go.thetruthaboutvaccines.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.