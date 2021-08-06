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SPECIAL REBROADCAST - Interview with Montauk Air Base Radio Analyst Jane Doe - Linda Moulton Howe August 4, 2021
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204 views • August 06, 2021
Thanks to Linda Moulton Howe at EarthFiles, for this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O84KpdtSMm8&;ab_channel=Earthfiles
Earthfiles
Interview with “Jane Doe”
- “Jane Doe” who worked at Montauk Air Force station
- US Air Force called her a “scanner”
- Uncle monitored UFOs. US government wanted to “shoot down” UFOs to reverse engineer their technology.
- “They wanted the ship”
- “Little greys are grown in pods”
Baron “Buddy” Bolton Mage Brasil, remote viewing follow-up
- JOSAP acronym? JASAP - Julie Automatic Search and Attack Protocol
Comet NEOWISE
- First seen by March 27, 2020 by NASA’s NEOWISE Space Telescope
- 3-miles in diameter
- UAE Hope Spacecraft
- China’s Mars mission
- NASA to launch Perseverance rover to search for life on Mars
======
#LindaMoultonHowe #Earthfiles
— For more incredible science stories, Real X-Files, environmental stories and so much more. Please visit my site https://www.earthfiles.com
— Be sure to subscribe to this Earthfiles Channel the official channel for Linda Moulton Howe https://www.youtube.com/user/Earthfiles.
— To stay up to date on everything Earthfiles, follow me on FaceBook@EarthfilesNews and Twitter @Earthfiles.
To purchase books and merchandise from Linda Moulton Howe, be sure to only shop at my official Earthfiles store at https://www.earthfiles.com/earthfiles...
— Countdown Clock Piano Music: Ashot Danielyan, Composer: https://www.pond5.com/stock-music/100...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O84KpdtSMm8&;ab_channel=Earthfiles
Earthfiles
Interview with “Jane Doe”
- “Jane Doe” who worked at Montauk Air Force station
- US Air Force called her a “scanner”
- Uncle monitored UFOs. US government wanted to “shoot down” UFOs to reverse engineer their technology.
- “They wanted the ship”
- “Little greys are grown in pods”
Baron “Buddy” Bolton Mage Brasil, remote viewing follow-up
- JOSAP acronym? JASAP - Julie Automatic Search and Attack Protocol
Comet NEOWISE
- First seen by March 27, 2020 by NASA’s NEOWISE Space Telescope
- 3-miles in diameter
- UAE Hope Spacecraft
- China’s Mars mission
- NASA to launch Perseverance rover to search for life on Mars
======
#LindaMoultonHowe #Earthfiles
— For more incredible science stories, Real X-Files, environmental stories and so much more. Please visit my site https://www.earthfiles.com
— Be sure to subscribe to this Earthfiles Channel the official channel for Linda Moulton Howe https://www.youtube.com/user/Earthfiles.
— To stay up to date on everything Earthfiles, follow me on FaceBook@EarthfilesNews and Twitter @Earthfiles.
To purchase books and merchandise from Linda Moulton Howe, be sure to only shop at my official Earthfiles store at https://www.earthfiles.com/earthfiles...
— Countdown Clock Piano Music: Ashot Danielyan, Composer: https://www.pond5.com/stock-music/100...
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