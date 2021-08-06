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SPECIAL REBROADCAST - Interview with Montauk Air Base Radio Analyst Jane Doe - Linda Moulton Howe August 4, 2021
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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204 views • August 06, 2021
Thanks to Linda Moulton Howe at EarthFiles, for this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O84KpdtSMm8&;ab_channel=Earthfiles
Earthfiles

Interview with “Jane Doe”
- “Jane Doe” who worked at Montauk Air Force station
- US Air Force called her a “scanner”
- Uncle monitored UFOs. US government wanted to “shoot down” UFOs to reverse engineer their technology.
- “They wanted the ship”
- “Little greys are grown in pods”

Baron “Buddy” Bolton Mage Brasil, remote viewing follow-up
- JOSAP acronym? JASAP - Julie Automatic Search and Attack Protocol

Comet NEOWISE
- First seen by March 27, 2020 by NASA’s NEOWISE Space Telescope
- 3-miles in diameter
- UAE Hope Spacecraft
- China’s Mars mission
- NASA to launch Perseverance rover to search for life on Mars

======


#LindaMoultonHowe #Earthfiles

— For more incredible science stories, Real X-Files, environmental stories and so much more. Please visit my site https://www.earthfiles.com

— Be sure to subscribe to this Earthfiles Channel the official channel for Linda Moulton Howe https://www.youtube.com/user/Earthfiles.

— To stay up to date on everything Earthfiles, follow me on FaceBook@EarthfilesNews and Twitter @Earthfiles.

To purchase books and merchandise from Linda Moulton Howe, be sure to only shop at my official Earthfiles store at https://www.earthfiles.com/earthfiles...

— Countdown Clock Piano Music: Ashot Danielyan, Composer: https://www.pond5.com/stock-music/100...
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linda moulton howemontauk
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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