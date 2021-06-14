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Only 8 hours after this COVID-19 patient took ivermectin, she snapped back to health (
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135 views • June 14, 2021
Patti Koopmans came down with COVID-19 in November. She was prescribed steroids because of a pre-existing respiratory condition, but when her symptoms began to worsen, her doctor prescribed ivermectin. Within eight hours of taking her first dose, “I felt 100% better!” she said. This is Patti’s true story.
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Dr. Pierre Kory, FLCCC President & Chief Medical Ofﬁcer, joins host Betsy Ashton, FLCCC Creative Director, every Wednesday to feature the latest information about our MATH+ and I-MASK+ protocols, status updates about the pandemic, emerging COVlD-19 therapeutics—and YOUR questions. https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2CY5VGh7Rk6NeDPZOpzKyQ
FLCCC Weekly Update
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Weekly Update · Live · Every Wednesday · 7 pm ET
Dr. Pierre Kory, FLCCC President & Chief Medical Ofﬁcer, joins host Betsy Ashton, FLCCC Creative Director, every Wednesday to feature the latest information about our MATH+ and I-MASK+ protocols, status updates about the pandemic, emerging COVlD-19 therapeutics—and YOUR questions. https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2CY5VGh7Rk6NeDPZOpzKyQ
FLCCC Weekly Update
Time
Jun 16, 2021 07:00 PM
Jun 23, 2021 07:00 PM
Jun 30, 2021 07:00 PM
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