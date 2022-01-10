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Pfizers' Former VP and Chief Scientist will NOT take the JAB. Would You?
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163 views • January 10, 2022
Dr. Michael Yeadon calls out [the rat] which was his former employer. Yeadon delivers a dire warning for those who have NOT taken the jab. Also, what to expect if you have taken it.
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