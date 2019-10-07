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Yurt Workshop July 2019
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28 views • October 07, 2019
The one week long Yurt Workshop was productive. Five new yurts were built with lumber milled from trees that burned during the Camp Fire. More importantly everyone who participated not only learned the skills to build yurts, but at the same time making their own shelter for the upcoming winter.
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