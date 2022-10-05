WARNING! The Afterlife "Life Review" Is A Trap!

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Do NOT follow the light at the end of the tunnel! It's a false light.
Mirrored: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqEPKbvDvNc&ab_channel=GoldenAscension
http://www.ascensionhelp.com/blog/201...
Do not be tricked into reincarnating here! The "life review" that is often reported by near-death experiencers is a negative one. Don't be deceived... again!