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Inside Scoop, Tips & Advice From Trump's Tax Advisor | Flyover Conservatives
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23 views • July 23, 2021
#JulioGonzalez #TrumpTax #FlyoverConservatives
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Feel led to donate and support the Flyover message?
https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
Get Flyover Conservatives Merch @
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Follow us @
Twitter: @davidmwhited
Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
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Julio Gonzalez is an advisor to big names such as Charlie Kirk from TPUSA and the Trump Family. He was on Trump's Roundtable Tax Reform... and being of Cuban decent he has a lot to say about the current administrations dealings with our Socialist neighbors... Cuba. If you want to take full advantage of our tax code by hiring Julio Gonzales check out his Tax website below!
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Julio Gonzalez's Tax Website:
https://enginereedtaxservices.com
Julio's Twitter
https://twitter.com/TaxReformExpert
Julio's Media Website
https://juliogonzalez.com/
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Feel led to donate and support the Flyover message?
https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
Get Flyover Conservatives Merch @
https://flyoverconservatives.com/merch
(Discount Code "FlyoverYoutube" for 10% off)
Follow us @
Twitter: @davidmwhited
Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Julio Gonzalez is an advisor to big names such as Charlie Kirk from TPUSA and the Trump Family. He was on Trump's Roundtable Tax Reform... and being of Cuban decent he has a lot to say about the current administrations dealings with our Socialist neighbors... Cuba. If you want to take full advantage of our tax code by hiring Julio Gonzales check out his Tax website below!
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Julio Gonzalez's Tax Website:
https://enginereedtaxservices.com
Julio's Twitter
https://twitter.com/TaxReformExpert
Julio's Media Website
https://juliogonzalez.com/
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