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Dr. Robert Young, and electron microscope expert, finds Graphene Oxide in the vaccine
Wallace shoutout
Wallace shoutout
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2197 views • August 31, 2021
Please note that in this clip, it shows the many propaganda outlets trying to promote their lies and spreading deceit amongst the sheeple. Graphene Oxide was not part of the released ingredients that was put out to the FDA. Graphene oxide is a poison and should explain the reason why there are so many deaths and adverse reactions to this inoculate. It should be obvious to everyone by now that the people promoting and mandating this deadly toxin are in dire straits, yet continues to control the propaganda media. People must recognize that they been tricked by the scum of the earth. We still do not know the extent of the damage that will take place in our near future due to these criminals.
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vaccinationvaccinegraphenegrapheneoxide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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