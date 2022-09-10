The seventy-year timeout imposed on the Jews came to an end and they were free to return to the Promised Land because the Godhead needed the temple rebuilt in Jerusalem for the Messiah’s redemption of humanity. Ironically, the homecoming from Babylon was instigated by a pagan king and opened the way for a remnant to return to Judah.

Even with the royal blessing, dirty politics from the local population slandered the Jews to the point that King Artaxerxes I halted the construction of the temple. As a result, Jesus activated Haggai and Zechariah, their words fired up Zerubbabel and his people to the point that they were willing to defy the king’s cease-and-desist order, even if it meant their deaths.

What’s the takeaway? When the Godhead commences a project, work on it and expect miracles because with God all things are possible.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1875.pdf

RLJ-1875 -- AUGUST 28, 2022

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS

Part 80: The Return to Israel

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm



