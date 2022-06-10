Medvedev urges the Zelensky regime to go a bit easier on the cocaine

⁣TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH https://bit.ly/universaltruth_realinternational_tv

Setback for Bill Gates: Sweden cancels his controversial project to dim the Sun https://bit.ly/3H8Bffi

TWO New Studies Show Link Between Incurable, Degenerative Brain Disease Covid-19 Vaccine https://bit.ly/3zvaFep

Former Australian Olympic swimming team physio accused of child sex offences https://bit.ly/3MA8Gsk

NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg has been diagnosed with shingles. https://bit.ly/3tsEOap

Bannon Subpoenas Pelosi, Jan. 6 Committee In Contempt Case https://bit.ly/3aH0PeZ

Military Aircraft Believed To Be Carrying Nuclear Material Crashes In California, Multiple People Killed https://bit.ly/3NCvusv

DeSantis Goes OFF, Overrules Biden's Tyranny - ‘Totally Off His Rocker To Be Doing That’ https://bit.ly/3NxU9yA

House Democrat Proposes 1,000 Percent Tax Increase On 'Assault Weapons' https://bit.ly/3Q6qmPb

"Ticking Timebomb": 500,000 UK Small Businesses Could Imminently Go Bust https://bit.ly/3mkKcbA

Teacher Who Sodomized 7-Yr-Old, Infected w/ AIDS Gets 50 Years https://bit.ly/3O0BnzQ

5 soldiers collapse outside St Paul’s Cathedral as Royal Family arrive https://bit.ly/3x7DMlq

Former NYPD Commissioner: Texas School Massacre Was a Deep State Operation https://bit.ly/3M5Zyv7

Hitlers Daughters and Grandson https://bit.ly/3PVaBu9

Hillary's Russian Disinfo _ Trump Alfa-Bank Conspiracy Theory https://bit.ly/3t8XRGJ

GENERAL SECRETARY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACCELERATE AGENDA 2030 https://bit.ly/3afSKOv

CLINTON BODY COUNT KEEPS GROWING.. https://bit.ly/3ac6PMI

Chinese Police tape man up during lockdown. https://bit.ly/3zbC5WD

Nancy Pelosi's husband killed his older brother in a 1957 car accident. https://bit.ly/3925FmP

DOJ asks court to reverse rule lifting for masks on public transportation https://bit.ly/3t8cREQ

All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports https://bit.ly/3PTgE2m