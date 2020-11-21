© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
thedeadgene - Nov 21, 2020
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • November 22, 2020
Nov 21, 2020
Today I discuss everything from Joe Biden getting testy with a journalist to Sidney Powell and the latest with the voter fraud investigation to Swamp People and "Snake Invasion" to having to take Covid vaccines to go into work.
Links to articles in the video
https://trendingpolitics.com/may-have-to-get-witness-protection-sidney-powell-gives-big-update-on-election-investigations/
https://newscoup.com/
https://metro.co.uk/2020/11/13/covid-vaccine-refusal-could-result-in-ban-from-going-to-work-13587535/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Banana_republic
https://www.medindia.net/patients/calculators/world-death-clock.asp
https://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/deaths-per-day
https://biblehub.com/matthew/22-15.htm
https://biblehub.com/matthew/12-34.htm
Today I discuss everything from Joe Biden getting testy with a journalist to Sidney Powell and the latest with the voter fraud investigation to Swamp People and "Snake Invasion" to having to take Covid vaccines to go into work.
Links to articles in the video
https://trendingpolitics.com/may-have-to-get-witness-protection-sidney-powell-gives-big-update-on-election-investigations/
https://newscoup.com/
https://metro.co.uk/2020/11/13/covid-vaccine-refusal-could-result-in-ban-from-going-to-work-13587535/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Banana_republic
https://www.medindia.net/patients/calculators/world-death-clock.asp
https://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/deaths-per-day
https://biblehub.com/matthew/22-15.htm
https://biblehub.com/matthew/12-34.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.