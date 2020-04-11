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Willing to be illegal? - Don't take the Mark!
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39 views • April 11, 2020
We need to count the personal cost. We will not be able to buy or sell without the Mark of the Beast as prophesied in Revelation 13:16-18.
What do we do? We need to face being an outcast, labelled "illegal" and even death... But why? You ask?
Let's check out what He said we must do and why that is. This video goes into what's coming in the near future and how we can overcome. Are you prepared?
What do we do? We need to face being an outcast, labelled "illegal" and even death... But why? You ask?
Let's check out what He said we must do and why that is. This video goes into what's coming in the near future and how we can overcome. Are you prepared?
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