Flat Earth Testimony & Theology with Dr. John Strazicich
August 29th, 2017

We will be talking to Christian theologian, author, and former Dean of Graduate Studies at Bethesda University in California Dr. John Strazicich. Dr. John received his B.A. from MST, and then his M.A. and his Ph.D. in Biblical Studies from Fuller Theological Seminary in CA. He will share how his eyes were opened to true Biblical cosmology and we will also discuss the Biblical hermeneutics surrounding God's flat earth and the firmament. Dr. John reads his Bible in Hebrew and Greek...you don't want to miss this interview.

