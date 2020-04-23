© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden Completely Loses His Train of Thought and Al Gore Can’t Believe What He’s Seeing.
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • April 23, 2020
Apr 22, 2020
Joe Biden held a Climate Change Virtual Town Hall with Al Gore today and it didn’t go quite as expected.
Source: https://100percentfedup.com/joe-biden-completely-loses-his-train-of-thought-and-al-gore-cant-believe-what-hes-seeing/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Joe Biden held a Climate Change Virtual Town Hall with Al Gore today and it didn’t go quite as expected.
Source: https://100percentfedup.com/joe-biden-completely-loses-his-train-of-thought-and-al-gore-cant-believe-what-hes-seeing/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.