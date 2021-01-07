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Curious FCC Tweet About EAS
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165 views • January 07, 2021
The FCC just tweeted this, why today? The day after the certification? If the President wants to put out an EAS, cable companies etc are required to put the message out, curious they would need this reminder.
https://twitter.com/FCC/status/1347229180853956609
https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-21-10A1.pdf
https://twitter.com/FCC/status/1347229180853956609
https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-21-10A1.pdf
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