Metal Slug - 2nd Mission (2000, Neo Geo Pocket Color)

Metal Slug - 2nd Mission is a shoot'em up and run'n'gun developed by Ukiyotei and published by SNK. It was re-released as part of the Metal Slug 1st & 2nd Mission Double Pack (Switch) and Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection (PC, Switch).



After the event of Metal Slug - 1st Mission, a new rebel group called Phantom appears who seem to be in an alliance with aliens. Once again, elite forces squad "Peregrine Falcons" needs to come to the rescue.



There are two different characters to play. While being heavily toned down due to hardware limitations, the game maintains the gameplay of the regular Metal Slug games. There are some differences, however. You have a health bar and collecting food items will also restore your health. Some stages feature doors which lead to rooms or new paths, and there is no time limit. You do not have to play through all 38 levels of the game. Some levels have different exits which determine which path you will play next. You can save between levels, you you have only a limited number of times you may load a saved game. If you die during the levels, you can replay the last section of the level you where in, but the number of replays is also limited.

