Prion-like domains in SARS-COV-2 spike protein & Andrew Bridgen is back
All links used in this broadcast in an RTF text file with clickable links:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nFS226vVwIbNglAMeYyfSmxRjZZikxjC/view?usp=sharing

➡There is evidence showing that the most toxic part of SARS-CoV-2, the spike protein, is acting like a prion....

https://odysee.com/@ARGONAUT:d/eqs5f.haa:1

➡Amyloid structures not blood clots Rense podcasts

https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_053022_hr2.mp3

Scientists prove Graphene Nanobots in Covid Vaccines are Shedding from the Vaccinated to the Unvaccinated; But there is a way to remove them – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/09/12/covid-jabs-shedding-graphene-nanobots/

Andrew Bridgen: Parliament has been captured and people are going to have to say “no” and defend themselves – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/09/10/parliament-has-been-captured/

Here’s why all biotechnology experimentation should be outlawed – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/09/08/biotechnology-experimentation-should-be-outlawed/

Andrew Bridgen MP - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@andrewbridgenmp/videos

mRNA vaccine spike protein differs from viral version - Scope

https://scopeblog.stanford.edu/2023/07/31/mrna-vaccine-spike-protein-differs-from-viral-version/

Be aware of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein: There is more than meets the eye - PubMed

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34100279/

Ways to Counteract COVID Spike Protein Discussed in Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ways-counteract-covid-spike-protein-152800538.html

CRISPR is Making Bioweapons More Accessible | ASP American Security Project

https://www.americansecurityproject.org/crispr-is-making-bioweapons-more-accessible/

Can mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines cause prion disease or Alzheimer’s? | Science-Based Medicine

https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/can-mrna-based-covid-19-vaccines-cause-prion-disease/

Questions and Answers on Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathies (BSE) and Vaccines

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/scientific-guideline/questions-answers-bovine-spongiform-encephalopathies-bse-vaccines-first-version_en.pdf

➡Prion-like Domains in Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 Differ across Its Variants and Enable Changes in Affinity to ACE2 - PubMed

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35208734/

SARS-CoV-2 Prion-Like Domains in Spike Proteins Enable Higher Affinity to ACE2 - Abstract - Europe PMC

https://europepmc.org/article/PPR/PPR130790

SARS-CoV-2 Prion-Like Domains in Spike Proteins Enable Higher Affinity to ACE2[v1] | Preprints.org

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202003.0422/v1

Coronavirus - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus

COVID-19 early treatment: real-time analysis of 3,302 studies

https://c19early.org/

Dr. Vernon Colman: The collaborators will kill us all – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/09/04/vernon-colman-the-collaborators-will-kill-us-all/

Behind Their Green Mask – The Government Proposes Legislation to Criminalise Disagreeing With Net Zero – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/09/07/behind-their-green-mask-the-government-proposes-legislation-to-criminalise-disagreeing-with-net-zero/

Could Covid Injection Spike Proteins Be Producing Prions and Amyloid Structures Which Cause Neurological Disorders? – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/06/19/spike-proteins-produce-prions-and-amyloid-structures/

Schwab promotes the merging of state and corporate power at Asian Summit – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/09/08/schwab-promotes-the-merging-of-state-and-corporates/

Andrew Bridgen - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Bridgen

Reclaim Party - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reclaim_Party

Prion Producing mRNA Vaccines May Be The Biggest Public Health Misstep Of All Time : r/conspiracy

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/ostvg6/prion_producing_mrna_vaccines_may_be_the_biggest/

Prion Producing mRNA Vaccines May Be The Biggest Public Health Misstep Of All Time — FULCRUM NEWS

https://web.archive.org/web/20210727105135/https://www.fulcrumnews.com/blog/2021/6/13/prion-producing-mrna-vaccines-may-be-the-biggest-public-health-misstep-of-all-time

SARS-CoV-2 is NOT a Coronavirus, it’s a Spike Protein / Prion Bioengineered Bioweapon | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary

https://stateofthenation.co/?p=69455

SARS-CoV-2 is NOT a Coronavirus, it’s a Spike Protein / Prion Bioengineered Bioweapon | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary

https://stateofthenation.co/?p=69455



