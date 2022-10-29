⚡️ 146 Dead and Around 150 Injured in Seoul, South Korea - During Halloween Festivities - Crowd Crush. - 102922

Create New Account
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 24 days ago |

⚡️146 Dead and around 150 injured in Seoul, South Korea during Halloween Festivities. It is said the Stampede occurred in an ally way in downtown Seoul. Reports suggest that the crowd was "unruly" and was very hard to control leading up to the fatal event.

